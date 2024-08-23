23 August 2024

Three appear in court charged with prison murder

23 August 2024

Three men charged with the murder of an inmate at a Leicestershire prison have appeared in court.

Shaan Karim, 38, Thierry Robinson, 21, and Ashirie Smith, 18, appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Friday charged with the joint murder of another inmate at HMP Fosse Way on August 20.

The 31-year-old, named in reports as Mahir Abdulrahman, was found unresponsive in his cell and was pronounced dead at the scene.

All three men appeared wearing prison-issued grey tracksuits and were remanded by the magistrates to custody until they appear at Leicester Crown Court on August 27.

Two men, aged 27 and 28 – who were arrested on suspicion of murder, have been released under investigation, Leicestershire Police said.

A sixth man, aged 35, was previously released under investigation.

