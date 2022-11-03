Three arrested in connection with murder of man outside London restaurant

Police have arrested three men in connection with the murder of a 32-year-old man who was stabbed to death following an altercation between two groups of men outside a restaurant in London.

Adrian Keise, 32, from Lambeth, died after a confrontation near the Cubana close to Waterloo Station in the early hours of Saturday, October 29.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday and two other men, aged 23 and 19, were arrested on Thursday.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “All three were arrested on suspicion of murder and all remain in custody.”

Detective Chief Inspector Brian Howie, from the Met’s Specialist Crime Command, said: “It is now nearly a week since Adrian was brutally attacked and killed.

“These arrests demonstrate this investigation is making progress but I still need witnesses and information about the attack.

“If you were in the area of Lower Marsh Street in the early hours of Saturday October 29 and saw the incident that led to Adrian being stabbed, or if you have information that could help this investigation, then I urge you to get in contact.

“Detectives, along with local officers, will also be down at the scene on Friday night to appeal for witnesses.

“If you can help, or have any concerns, then please speak to them.”

Officers had been called to Lower Marsh Street at 2.15am on October 29 to reports of a stabbing and about 15 minutes later Mr Keise was found near a block of flats in Frazier Street.

London Ambulance Service paramedics treated him at the scene and he was rushed to hospital, but died a short time later, the Met said.

The force spokesman said: “A post-mortem examination has taken place and given the cause of death as stab injuries.”

The Met also said that Mr Keise’s family was being supported by specially trained officers.