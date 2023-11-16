Three charged after Stone of Destiny targeted in protest

Three people have been charged after activists targeted the Stone of Destiny at Edinburgh Castle in a protest against food poverty.

The Crown Room and Royal Apartments at the castle have been closed since the incident shortly before 11am on Wednesday in the Crown Room.

Historic Environment Scotland (HES) said there was some damage caused to the protective glass housing the stone.

Activists claimed to have spray-painted the words “Is Treasa Tuath Na Tighearna” – Gaelic for “The People Are Mightier Than A Lord” – on to the glass, alongside the logo of protest group This is Rigged.

Police Scotland said two women aged 21 and 25 and a 21-year-old man have been charged in connection with the incident.

They are expected to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday.

The stone is housed in a case which includes the Crown of Scotland and other regalia, which are referred to as the Honours of Scotland.

HES said there was some damage to the protective glass housing the Honours but the casing was not breached and the Honours themselves were not damaged.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, This is Rigged said: “Food is a human right. Hunger is a political choice. The times we live in are defined by crisis, by instability, by greed.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 10.45am on Wednesday, we were called to a report of a small protest within Edinburgh Castle.

“Officers attended and two women aged 21 and 25 and a 21-year-old man were arrested and charged in connection with damage caused.

“They are due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Thursday. A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”