Three charged over supply of weapons used in Super Bowl parade shooting

Three Missouri men have been charged with federal firearms counts after a shooting at last month’s Kansas City Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade and rally left one person dead and roughly two dozen others injured, federal prosecutors said on Wednesday.

The federal charges were unsealed on Wednesday, three weeks after state authorities charged two other men: Lyndell Mays and Dominic Miller; with second-degree murder and several weapons counts for the shootings on February 14.

Authorities also last month detained two youths on gun-related and resisting arrest charges.

Authorities have said a bullet from Miller’s gun killed Lisa Lopez-Galvan, who was in a nearby crowd of people watching the rally.

She was a mother of two and the host of a local radio program called Taste of Tejano.

The people injured in the shooting range in age from eight to 47, according to police.

Named in the new federal charges were 22-year-old Fedo Antonia Manning; Ronnel Dewayne Williams Jr, 21; and Chaelyn Hendrick Groves, 19, all from Kansas City.

Manning is charged with one count each of conspiracy to traffic firearms and engaging in firearm sales without a licence, and 10 counts of making a false statement on a federal form.

Williams and Groves are charged with making false statements in the acquisition of firearms, and lying to a federal agent.

Court documents that were part of the complaint said 12 people brandished firearms and at least six people fired weapons at the February 14 rally attended by an estimated one million people.

The rally was just wrapping up when gunfire erupted and people ran for cover.

The shooting happened when one group of people confronted another for staring at them, police said.

The new charges made public on Wednesday do not allege that the men were among the shooters.

Instead, they are accused of involvement in illegally purchasing weapons on behalf of others and trafficking firearms.