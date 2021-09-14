Three dead after car smashes into sheltered accommodation block and catches fire
Three people died when a car crashed into a sheltered accommodation block and burst into flames.
Emergency crews were called to Great Western Road in Notting Hill, west London, at around 4.50am and found the vehicle on fire.
The blaze was extinguished but the three people who were in the car were pronounced dead at the scene. No other vehicles are thought to have been involved in the crash.
Fire crews evacuated nine people from the building as a precaution.
A London Fire Brigade spokesman said that their 999 call handlers took 20 calls to the blaze, and sent four fire engines along with two rescue units.
Police are now working to identify those who died and inform their families.
A cordon has been set up at the junction of Harrow Road and Great Western Road and is expected to be in place for several hours.
Police have appealed for anyone with information, video or photographs that could help the investigation to contact them on 101 quoting the reference CAD 917/14 Sept.