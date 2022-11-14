Three dead in shooting at the University of Virginia

A fatal shooting at a University of Virginia car park killed three people and wounded two others.

Classes at the school were cancelled on Monday, as police hunted for a student suspected of the attack at the Charlottesville campus. University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the suspect as Christopher Darnell Jones Jr.

In a letter to the university posted on social media, Mr Ryan said the shooting happened around 10.30pm on Sunday.

The university’s emergency management issued an alert on Sunday night notifying the campus community of an “active attacker firearm”.

The message warned students to shelter following a report of shots fired on the northern outskirts of campus.

The UVA Police Department posted a notice online saying multiple police agencies including the state police were searching for a suspect who was considered “armed and dangerous”.

In his letter to campus, the university president said the suspect was suspected to have committed the shooting and that he was a student, who was still at large on Monday morning.

“This is a message any leader hopes never to have to send, and I am devastated that this violence has visited the University of Virginia,” Mr Ryan wrote. “This is a traumatic incident for everyone in our community.”

The university’s emergency management Twitter account said shortly before 7am on Monday that “a complete search on and around UVA Grounds” by police was under way and urged people on campus to remain sheltered.

Eva Surovell, 21, the editor in chief of the student newspaper, The Cavalier Daily, said that after students received an alert about an active shooter late on Sunday night, she ran to the parking garage, but saw that it was blocked off by police. When she went to a nearby intersection, she was told to shelter in place.

“A police officer told me that the shooter was nearby and I needed to return home as soon as possible,” she said.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said agents were responding to the campus to assist in the investigation.