23 March 2023

Three held over attempted murder of police in Strabane

By The Newsroom
23 March 2023

Two women and a man have been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of officers in Strabane last year.

The women, aged 25 and 27, and a man aged 51 were arrested in the Co Tyrone town under the Terrorism Act.

They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.

The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

BBC’s coverage of Queen’s state funeral recognised in Bafta TV nominations

news

25 injured as ship tips over in dry dock

news

Tyson Fury’s undisputed heavyweight title fight with Oleksandr Usyk called off

world news