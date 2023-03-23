Three held over attempted murder of police in Strabane
By The Newsroom
Two women and a man have been arrested by police investigating the attempted murder of officers in Strabane last year.
The women, aged 25 and 27, and a man aged 51 were arrested in the Co Tyrone town under the Terrorism Act.
They have been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.
A property in Strabane was also searched and a number of items were seized.
The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101.
