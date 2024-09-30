Three Just Stop Oil activists deny ‘revenge’ soup attack on Van Gogh paintings

Three Just Stop Oil supporters have denied carrying out an attack on two Van Gogh paintings after soup was thrown at them hours after other activists were jailed, a court heard.

The paintings, both versions of Vincent Van Gogh’s Sunflowers, were targeted at the National Gallery on Friday shortly after two Just Stop Oil activists were jailed for pouring soup over a Sunflowers by the Dutch artist in October 2022.

Stephen Simpson, 71, of Bradford, West Yorkshire, Mary Somerville, 77, also of Bradford, and Phillipa Green, 24, of Penryn, Cornwall, pleaded not guilty to criminal damage at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

Prosecutor James Bowker said the frames of the paintings had been damaged, adding that an antique frame owned by the National Gallery, estimated to be worth £10,000 to £20,000, would “likely require lengthy restoration”.

He said the value of the other frame, on loan from the Philadelphia Museum of Art, was “unknown, but likely to be in a similar range”, adding that neither painting itself was damaged.

Mr Bowker said damage to the artworks would have a “serious social impact”, adding the Sunflowers “are loved by millions of people around the world and in the UK”.

The prosecutor said the value of damage “could be a high total” once it is assessed.

The prosecutor told the court that the defendants entered the Van Gogh: Poets and Lovers exhibition at the art museum in Trafalgar Square at around 2.30pm on Friday.

Mr Bowker said that Simpson and charity worker Green threw soup onto a painting on the left of the gallery and retired teacher Somerville threw soup onto a painting on the right.

The trio then took off their coats to reveal t-shirts which said “Just Stop Oil” on them, the court heard.

Defending, Raj Chada said the damage to the frames had not been assessed yet.

Mr Chada added: “There was no damage to the paintings whatsoever.

“They have been covered by a very thick protective glass screen.”

The incident came after the sentencing on Friday of Phoebe Plummer, 23, and Anna Holland, 22, who were jailed after causing as much as £10,000 worth of damage to the frame of Van Gogh’s Sunflowers.

Plummer received a two-year jail term, while Holland was handed 20 months.

The protesters threw two tins of Heinz tomato soup over the 1888 work in October 2022, before kneeling down in front of the painting while wearing Just Stop Oil T-shirts and gluing their hands to the wall beneath it.

District Judge Minhas bailed Simpson, Somerville and Green with the condition of not entering the Greater London area within the M25 except for pre-arranged court appearances.

The activists, who pumped their fists and waved at supporters in the public gallery after being bailed, will next appear at Southwark Crown Court on October 28.