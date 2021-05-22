Three men and boy, 16, arrested over violence in Swansea

Three men and a 16-year-old boy have been arrested in connection with violence on the streets of Swansea.

Cars were set on fire and missiles were thrown at police after a vigil in the Mayhill area on Thursday.

South Wales Police said those who have been arrested on suspicion of unlawful violence are “local males aged 36, 20, 18 and 16” and they remain in custody.

A police statement said: “There have been no further incidents of violence or disorder since Thursday night and increased patrols will continue over the weekend.

“Officers wish to thank those residents who have already come forward and provided witness statements and video footage. However, they are also appealing for more information.”

Cars were set on fire in the middle of the road and crowds cheered as a vehicle was rolled down a steep hill.

Seven officers suffered scratches and bruises when they were pelted with missiles but did not require hospital treatment.

Detective Superintendent Gareth Morgan, who is leading the investigation, said that “further arrests” are expected.

Swansea disorder (PA Wire)

Detectives and uniformed officers will be “present and visible” in the community over the coming days and weeks, he added.

He said: “There are many residents who were present at the scene during the disturbance and will no doubt know the identity of those who caused damage and threatened violence.

“I urge the public not to protect those who showed such disregard for the community of Mayhill and to give us the names of those who can been seen on social media footage.

“We have a dedicated team of detectives who are carrying out extensive enquiries to identify those involved and we are ready to act upon any information received.”

He added that “those who want to hand themselves in can do so at Swansea Central Police Station”.