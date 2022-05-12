Three men arrested as missing girl, 15, is found after more than two weeks

Three men have been arrested on suspicion of child abduction after a teenage girl missing for over two weeks was found in Bristol.

Police issued multiple appeals to find Madison, 15, when she vanished from her foster home, in the Southmead area, on the afternoon of April 26 after saying she was going shopping.

Madison, known as Maddie, was initially treated as a missing person but on Wednesday the force said it was treating her disappearance as an abduction.

Madison has a history of meeting people online who she believed could give her money or a place to stay, investigators said, but as she had not made contact with friends they feared she may be being held against her will.

We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones

She was found at 12.45pm on Thursday at a property in the city, with three men inside arrested, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Both Madison’s foster parents and family have been informed, the force added.

Detective Inspector Laura Miller said: “We’re delighted to confirm Maddie has been found.

“Three men are in police custody and will soon be questioned by officers.

“We’re extremely grateful for all the support the public gave us in our search for Maddie and would like to reassure them she is now being provided with all the care and support she needs.

“We appreciate there is significant interest in this case and I’d ask people not to speculate and to think about the impact it may have on Maddie and her loved ones.”

Enquiries are ongoing.