20 March 2023

Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion

By The Newsroom
20 March 2023

Three men have been found guilty of the murder of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a motorcycle shop in Florida in 2018 while being robbed of 50,000 dollars (£40,750).

Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.

They will receive mandatory life sentences at a later date.

