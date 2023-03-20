Three men convicted of murder of rapper XXXTentacion
By The Newsroom
Three men have been found guilty of the murder of star rapper XXXTentacion, who was shot outside a motorcycle shop in Florida in 2018 while being robbed of 50,000 dollars (£40,750).
Michael Boatwright, 28, Dedrick Williams, 26, and Trayvon Newsome, 24, were all found guilty of first-degree murder and armed robbery.
They will receive mandatory life sentences at a later date.
