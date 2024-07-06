06 July 2024

Three men in court charged with burglary after woman found dead at property

By The Newsroom
06 July 2024

Three men have been remanded into custody having appeared in court charged with burglary after a woman was found dead in a property in Leicester, an admin officer at Leicester Magistrates’ Court said.

The woman’s body was found in a property in Radiant Road, Thurncourt, on Thursday morning, according to Leicestershire Police.

Carl Sanders, 48, of Flamborough Road, Leicester, was charged with preventing the lawful burial of a body, burglary and three counts of fraud by false misrepresentation.

Richard Chapman, 39, and Christopher Chapman, 35, both of no fixed address, were each charged with burglary.

They appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and were remanded into custody ahead of their next hearing at Leicester Crown Court on August 19.

Two men, aged 48 and 39, who were arrested have been released on police bail pending further inquiries, police said.

Three men appeared at Leicester Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (Joe Giddens/PA) (PA Archive)

