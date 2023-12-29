Three men killed in 4×4 ‘swept away’ by river in Yorkshire named by police

Three men who died when their 4×4 vehicle was “swept away” at a river crossing in Yorkshire have been named by police.

Scott Thomas Daddy, 28, from Hull, Leslie Forbes, 70, from the East Yorkshire area, and Kenneth Patrick Hibbins, 59, known as Patrick, from York, were found dead inside the vehicle after it became submerged in the River Esk near Glaisdale shortly before midday on Thursday.

Chris Ford, who lives nearby, told the PA news agency the men were part of an off-roading group when they attempted to crossed a ford on Rake Lane.

The river, swollen by heavy rain, swept them away and carried them around 400 yards downstream, he said, where he later found the car fully submerged in water.

Police were at the scene on Friday where the 4×4 was removed by four other vehicles including two tractors using tethers as flowers were laid on the bank in tribute to the trio.

Mr Daddy’s family said in a statement he had a “bright future” but was “taken suddenly (but too early) doing something he enjoyed”.

They described him as a “loving son, brother, uncle, and boyfriend” who enjoyed 4x4s, green laning – an activity similar to off-roading – and outdoor activities.

Mr Forbes was “a loving husband, father and grandfather, who will be sadly missed by his family and friends”, his family said.

Mr Hibbins “will be sadly missed by all his close friends and work colleagues”, his family said.

The incident came as Storm Gerrit caused flooding and travel disruption across the country throughout Wednesday and Thursday.

Mr Ford, a firewood salesman, was called to the scene to help recover the vehicle with his tractor, he said.

He and two others used tractors to pull the 4×4 onto the riverbank, he said.

Police said another man, who attempted to help those trapped in the car, was pulled from the river and needed medical treatment.

Mr Ford told PA: “There was a ford they were going over and they were swept down 400 yards.

“I went down with my tractor. There was a couple of vehicles, one parked up.

“You couldn’t see the (other) vehicle. It was three feet beneath the water.

“I helped get it out on to the riverbank with three other tractors.”

Two other locals, Rosie and Andrew Dale, said they were with Mr Ford when he got the call to help.

They said they saw several 4×4 vehicles pass their home in the direction of the ford shortly before the incident.

The area is popular with 4×4 drivers, Ms Dale said, adding: “In the summer you get 10 of them at a time.”

A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “We ask that you respect the families’ privacy at this extremely difficult time, and allow them time to grieve.”