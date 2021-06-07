Three-month-old baby girl killed in dog attack in Ireland
A baby girl has died after being attacked by a dog in Ireland.
The three-month-old child was fatally injured in the incident at a house in the village of Clashmore in County Waterford in the early hours of Monday.
Gardai and paramedics attended the scene and the infant was taken to Cork University Hospital.
She was pronounced dead in hospital a short time later.
A Garda statement said gardai were investigating all the circumstances of the incident.
Fr Milo Guiry, who is administrator of the parish that encompasses the village of Clashmore, said local people were in shock.
“This was a young baby, it’s terribly, terribly sad,” he said.
Fr Guiry said the parish would be offering support to the family involved.
“We offer our sympathy and our support to the family at this terrible time for them,” he said.