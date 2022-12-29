Three people taken to hospital after car is crushed under tractor
By The Newsroom
Three people were taken to hospital after a car was crushed under a tractor.
It happened during a crash in Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at about 10pm on Wednesday.
The trio, who were in the car, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.
The driver of the tractor was unhurt.
Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man driving the car has been charged in connection with the incident.
A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.
