The crash happened in Coatbridge (Police Scotland/PA)
29 December 2022

Three people taken to hospital after car is crushed under tractor

By The Newsroom
29 December 2022

Three people were taken to hospital after a car was crushed under a tractor.

It happened during a crash in Sunnyside Road, Coatbridge, North Lanarkshire, at about 10pm on Wednesday.

The trio, who were in the car, were taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow for treatment.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal

The driver of the tractor was unhurt.

Police Scotland said a 23-year-old man driving the car has been charged in connection with the incident.

A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.

