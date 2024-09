Three people who allegedly targeted Nick Grimshaw’s rented Ibiza villa arrested

A group of alleged thieves who are suspected of targeting luxury Ibiza villas, including one rented by TV and radio star Nick Grimshaw, have been arrested by Spanish authorities.

Two men and one woman have been arrested by the Guardia Civil over at least 22 robberies at homes on the Spanish island with the total value of stolen items believed to be more than half a million euros.

Podcaster and DJ Grimshaw was celebrating his 40th birthday this summer with family and friends when his villa was targeted while they slept.

Last month, a source told The Sun that his villa was on the target list “simply due to it being known for being used by high net worth clients”.

They added: “The gang would have had no idea who he was. Sadly, it’s a case of the wrong place at the wrong time but it’s scary to say the least.

“Nick was obviously upset but thought best to keep things off social media.”

Nobody was hurt during the incident, the PA news agency understands.

Guardia Civil said thieves would enter the homes while the occupants were asleep, always wearing black and covering their faces.

The Spanish police added that many of the victims had reported a drowsiness when they woke up, which the authorities believe may have been from a type of gas being used to cause sleepiness.

The authorities said a property had been searched this week as part of the investigation into the string of robberies, and expensive items including watches, branded bags, jewellery and sunglasses were found at the house.

Grimshaw left BBC Radio 1 in August 2021 after 14 years of hosting a variety of shows across the network and now co-hosts the Sidetracked podcast alongside DJ Annie MacManus.