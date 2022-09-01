01 September 2022

Three promising young lives cut short in disco tragedy

By The Newsroom
01 September 2022

Three promising young lives were cut short when a fatal crush at a Co Tyrone hotel three years ago turned a night out into a tragedy.

Connor Currie was just 16 years old, while Lauren Bullock and Morgan Barnard were only a year older at 17 when they were among hundreds of people queued at the doors of the Greenvale Hotel for a disco.

However, they were never to return home from the St Patrick’s Day event in 2019.

Connor Currie (St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon/PA) (PA Media)

As the funerals took place, the head of the Catholic church in Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin, described a “valley of tears”.

The youngest victim, Connor Currie, was remembered as a “courteous and appreciative” student who wanted to become an accountant.

The Edendork Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) football club member was described by his mother Ciara and father Eamon as a “gem”.

Lauren Bullock was described as a young woman with a “warm and bubbly personality with a very infectious smile”.

The St Patrick’s College student had a passion for cheerleading with Euphoria All Star, as well as being devoted to her dog Benji.

Morgan Barnard (St Patrick’s Academy Dungannon/PA) (PA Media)

Meanwhile, Morgan Barnard’s humour brightened people’s lives, his funeral heard.

One friend said: “Morgan was my best friend and no matter where he is he will always be my best friend.

“And I am going to love him forever.”

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Meghan Markle opens up about ‘losing’ her father and Harry’s relationship with Charles

world news

Notting Hill Carnival revellers enjoy first Adults Day parade since pandemic

news

Man arrested on suspicion of murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Liverpool

news