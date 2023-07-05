Three sets of twins delivered as hospital celebrates NHS anniversary

Three sets of twins were born at the Ulster Hospital on the outskirts of Belfast as the health service marked 75 years.

Events took place across the UK on Wednesday to celebrate the anniversary of the National Health Service and its sister organisation in Northern Ireland, Health and Social Care (HSC).

But it was all hands on deck at the maternity unit at the Ulster Hospital as a trio of twins were born across the day.

The first set of twins were boys, born at two minutes past midnight to the delight of their proud parents.

Their mum, Danielle Kelly, said: “I might be biased, but my boys have been absolutely brilliant and so have the staff.”

They were followed at 11.27am by non-identical twins, a girl and a boy.

Their mum, Charlene Morrison praised the staff as “absolutely amazing”.

A short time later, sisters Freya and Hallie entered the world at 1.14pm.

Their mum, Sherilyn Garvey, said: “I am beyond delighted at the birth of my beautiful baby girls.

“The staff have been incredible and I can’t believe that so many other twins have been born at the Ulster Hospital today too, on the 75th birthday of the NHS.”

Labour ward midwife, Jenni Martin, described how unusual it is for three sets of twins to be born on the same day in the maternity unit.

“It’s been a hectic but brilliant day,” she said, describing her pride in the health service.

“Although our staff have worked extremely hard today, as always, there has been a very positive and bubbly atmosphere as we cared for the families and their precious double arrivals,” she said.

“It is just incredible that three sets of twins were born here at the Ulster Hospital maternity unit on the 75th birthday of the NHS.

“What’s a party without double the fun.”