Three students killed in Michigan high school shooting
By The Newsroom
Three students have been killed and six people injured in a high school shooting in the US according to officials.
Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan said the attack happened on Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people 30 miles north of Detroit.
A 15-year-old was arrested and a handgun was recovered.
