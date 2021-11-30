30 November 2021

Three students killed in Michigan high school shooting

By The Newsroom
30 November 2021

Three students have been killed and six people injured in a high school shooting in the US according to officials.

Oakland County Sheriff’s Office in Michigan said the attack happened on Tuesday afternoon at Oxford High School in Oxford Township, a community of about 22,000 people 30 miles north of Detroit.

A 15-year-old was arrested and a handgun was recovered.

