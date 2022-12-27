(PA)
27 December 2022

Three taken to hospital after suspected gas explosion at Worcestershire home

By The Newsroom
27 December 2022

Four people have been injured following a suspected gas explosion at a home in Worcestershire, police have said.

Emergency services were called to the incident on Hemmingway in Evesham shortly after 5pm.

One man was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham while two other adults are being taken to Hereford County Hospital, West Mercia Police said.

A fourth person was being treated by paramedics on Tuesday evening, according to the force.

Five neighbouring properties were evacuated and a police cordon remains in place while officers respond to the incident.

People have been asked to stay away from the area and a road closure is in effect at the scene.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Crowds left waiting at major train stations despite end of RMT rail strike

news

King to celebrate Christmas alongside family at Sandringham

news

All Boxing Day trains axed due to strike

world news