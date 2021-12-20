20 December 2021

Three teenagers charged with 16-year-old’s murder

Three teenagers have been charged with the murder of a 16-year-old boy who was stabbed to death, police said.

The boys – aged 15, 16 and 17 – will appear before Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Monday accused of killing of Ramarni Crosby in the Tredworth area of Gloucester

Ramarni Crosby was stabbed to death in the Tredworth area of Gloucester (Gloucestershire Police/PA) (PA Media)

The teenager, known as Marni, who was from the Frampton on Severn area of Gloucestershire, suffered multiple stab wounds on the evening of Wednesday December 15 in Stratton Road. He died at the scene.

Detective Chief Inspector Mark Almond, from Gloucestershire Police’s major crime investigation team, said: “These charges are a significant step in progress, but the investigation into Ramarni’s tragic death does not stop here.

“This continues to be a very much active investigation and we’re still working to establish the circumstances around what took place.

“Anyone who has information or witnessed what happened that evening and has not yet come forward is asked to please help us now, and speak to police or Crimestoppers anonymously.”

