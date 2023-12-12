Three teenagers killed in collision between bus and car named

By The Newsroom
Police have named three men killed in a collision between a bus and a car in South Wales.
Callum Griffiths, 19, from Porth, died along with 18-year-olds Jesse Owen and Morgan Smith, both from Tonypandy, after a road traffic collision at around 7pm on Monday, South Wales Police said.
Two others suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident involving a bus and an Audi A1 on Ely Valley Road, Coedely.
Superintendent Esyr Jones, of South Wales Police, said: “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this tragic incident.
“Trained family liaison officers are supporting the families at what must be an extremely difficult time for them.”
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox