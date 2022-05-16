Three-year-old killed in attack ‘was outside with a number of dogs’

A three-year-old boy suspected of being killed in a dog attack was outdoors with a “number” of dogs, police said as they referred themselves to independent watchdogs over the incident.

Ambulance and police were called about 1.15pm on Sunday after reports a child had been injured at the property at Carr Farm, on Carr Lane, in Milnrow, Rochdale.

The youngster was taken by ambulance to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police in Milnrow, Rochdale (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said it is investigating the incident and “previous incidents involving dogs” at the same address.

Police said inquiries have established that the boy was outdoors with a number of dogs prior to being found with serious injuries.

Several dogs have been seized and one destroyed.

GMP Assistant Chief Constable Scott Green said: “Our thoughts, of course, remain with the loved ones of the young boy who so sadly died following yesterday’s incident.

“Specially trained officers have been deployed to support them.

“A thorough investigation is ongoing to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident and review other incidents of note.

“Due to previous contact, GMP’s Professional Standards Branch is making a referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

“It goes without saying that this news will have had an impact on the community.

“I can reassure members of the public that any criminal offences identified by our enquiries in relation to this incident will be dealt with accordingly by ourselves and our criminal justice partners.

“We are aware of speculation on social media and ask that members of the public and the media refrain from engaging in speculation at this time until our investigation is complete and any subsequent criminal proceedings have concluded.”

Police were carrying out their investigation at the property today, with the area cordoned off and officers standing guard at the entrance.

Signs have been put up at the farm entrance, saying: “Dogs are loose. Do not leave your vehicle. Beep or call…” and gives a telephone number.

Another sign says: “Warning. Beware of the dogs. They bite.”