Thunderstorm warnings as temperatures could reach 28C

Fresh thunderstorm warnings have been issued across the UK as temperatures could reach 27C or 28C this weekend.

Parts of the UK could face train and bus delays and there is a slight chance some communities may be cut off by flooded roads as warmer humid air causes storms to develop, the Met Office has warned.

Some areas could be battered with up to 30mm of rainfall in an hour on Sunday and the Met Office has issued a yellow thunderstorm warning across most of England and Wales for the whole day.

Homes and businesses could also be flooded quickly and buildings could be damaged from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

Met Office spokesperson Oli Claydon said: “Within that warning area, we can expect thunderstorms to develop and see up to 30 millimetres of rain in an hour, potentially 60 millimetres of rain over six hours.

“Mixed in with the thunderstorms, we could see frequent lightning, strong winds and potentially hail developing as well.

“As we get to Monday, those heavier thundery showers are more confined to the far north-east of the UK as they continue to move northwards overnight.

“By the time we get to Monday, it’s more of a day of sunshine and showers for much of the UK.”

But the heavy showers may be good news for hayfever sufferers.

Mr Claydon said: “One of the benefits of the showers coming is that it can help to lower the pollen count, as it brings it out of the atmosphere.

“So we do start to see the very high (pollen count) disappearing through the weekend.”

There will be a trend away from hot conditions as less settled weather comes in over the weekend, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) website.

Daytime temperatures are expected to drop but it could be more humid, according to the UKHSA and nighttime temperatures could go up.