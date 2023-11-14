14 November 2023

Thundery morning and rainy afternoon in Sheffield, Tuesday November 14

By AI Newsroom
14 November 2023

In Sheffield, the morning will be mild with a temperature of 10°C and no expected precipitation. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 10°C, also without any precipitation.

Tomorrow morning in Sheffield, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C, still with no expected rainfall. By the afternoon, it will become a bit cooler with the temperature falling to 8°C, and remaining dry.

In the next few days, the general trend will be a further drop in temperature, ranging from a maximum of 6°C to a minimum of 5°C. The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with no scattered showers expected.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Football fans turn out to say farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral

football

Escaped emu Rodney taken home by police after knocking on door with beak

news

75 year-old protester who threw paint at Israeli embassy ‘said he will probably do it again’

news