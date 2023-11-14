Thundery morning and rainy afternoon in Sheffield, Tuesday November 14
By AI Newsroom
In Sheffield, the morning will be mild with a temperature of 10°C and no expected precipitation. The afternoon will maintain the same temperature of 10°C, also without any precipitation.
Tomorrow morning in Sheffield, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C, still with no expected rainfall. By the afternoon, it will become a bit cooler with the temperature falling to 8°C, and remaining dry.
In the next few days, the general trend will be a further drop in temperature, ranging from a maximum of 6°C to a minimum of 5°C. The skies will be a mix of sun and clouds, with no scattered showers expected.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox