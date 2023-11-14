14 November 2023

Thundery outbreaks and patchy rain in Leeds today

By AI Newsroom
14 November 2023

In Leeds, the morning will bring a temperature of 10°C with scattered showers. By the afternoon, the temperature will remain at 10°C, and the scattered showers will continue.

Tomorrow morning, the temperature will drop slightly to 9°C, and it will be dry. The afternoon will also be dry, with the temperature holding steady at 9°C.

In the next few days, the general trend will be a mix of sun and clouds. The maximum temperature will range between 6°C and 7°C.

