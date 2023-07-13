13 July 2023

Thursday's Glasgow weather forecast

By AI Newsroom
13 July 2023

Today will start off cool with a morning temperature of about 9°C. We can expect a foggy start to the day, which will later give way to a more overcast morning. Scattered showers will be possible throughout the day. By the afternoon, the temperature will rise slightly to a high of about 16°C. A light rain shower is anticipated during this time.

Tomorrow morning, we'll experience a slight drop in temperature to about 9°C. The outlook suggests misty conditions which will later transition into what could be cloudy with sunny spells in the morning. As we transition into the afternoon, the temperature will rise to around 14°C. We should brace ourselves for heavy rain, so do not forget your umbrella!

Over the next few days, heavy rain will be the trend. Temperatures will range from a cool 11°C up to a slightly warmer 17°C. Please ensure to dress warmly and stay dry during this period.

