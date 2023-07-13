Thursday's weather forecast for Birmingham
Today will start off with a cool morning of around 11°C and clouds with sunny spells. As the afternoon approaches, the temperatures are expected to rise to a maximum of 20°C. Scattered showers are possible throughout the day, so it's a good idea to carry an umbrella.
Tomorrow morning will also start off cool, with temperatures similar to today. The clouds with sunny spells will once again be evident but it is predicted to be a bit more rainy than today. In the afternoon, the maximum temperature will reach around 18°C, a slightly cooler day than today. To summarise, the lowest temperature for the day will be approximately 12°C and the highest temperature will be approximately 18°C with moderate rain expected during the day.
In the next few days, the general trend shows that the temperatures will slightly decrease with a minimum of 12°C and a maximum of 18°C. Moderate rain is expected throughout these days. It is advisable to plan accordingly for cool and rainy conditions.
