28 January 2022

Tiger King star Joe Exotic sentenced to 21 years in prison

By The Newsroom
28 January 2022

A federal US judge has resentenced Tiger King star Joe Exotic to 21 years in prison, rejecting pleas from the former zookeeper to free him from prison.

Joe Exotic — whose real name is Joseph Maldonado-Passage — was convicted in a murder-for-hire case involving animal welfare activist Carole Baskin.

Both were featured in hit Netflix series Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness.

Maldonado-Passage was resentenced after a federal appeal court ruled last year that improper sentencing guidelines were used.

Prosecutors say he tried to hire two people — including an undercover FBI agent — to kill Baskin, who had criticised his treatment of animals. Maldonado-Passage’s lawyers said he wasn’t being serious.

Baskin attended the sentencing in Oklahoma City.

Last month, lawyers said Maldonado-Passage was delaying prostate cancer treatment until after his resentencing.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Passengers rescued from bus left dangling on the edge of collapsed bridge in Pittsburgh, just hours before Joe Biden visit

world news

‘Online porn normalises sexual behaviours which are not how to go about wooing a woman’, warns peer

news

Prince Andrew ‘demands jury trial’ in civil sex case brought by Virginia Giuffre

world news