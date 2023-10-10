Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to open new bar in St Andrews

Golfing superstar Tiger Woods and pop singer Justin Timberlake are behind plans to open a sports and entertainment gastro pub in a popular Scottish tourist destination.

Owned and operated by Nexus Luxury Collection, T-Squared Social will open in St Andrews, Fife, in the New Picture House Cinema on North Street, three minutes from the Old Course.

Both Woods and Timberlake are shareholders in the company.

The bar is set to offer customers “elevated cuisine” and “craft cocktails” alongside golf simulators, bowling and darts.

Customers will also be able to watch premium sports on large format televisions.

The new bar will also maintain one of the screens within the former New Picture House Cinema, which was built more than 90 years ago by local businessmen.

It has undergone extensive renovations to support the new development.

The St Andrews bar will be the second T-Squared Social, with one already open in New York.

T-Squared Social is a nod to both Woods and Timberlake’s first and last names respectively.

Woods said he had been “fortunate enough” to enjoy “many special moments” in St Andrews.

He added: “We all wanted to bring our T-Squared Social concept to St Andrews to add to the local community and be a welcoming place for those living in St Andrews and for visitors alike.

“The idea for T-Squared Social came to us during a round of golf at Albany, our development in The Bahamas.

“Justin and I thought it would be cool to create a place that combines our favourite things and brings people together to just have a great time.

“We always knew we wanted to do something together, and Nexus gave us the platform to bring our idea to life in New York City and now St Andrews.”

Timberlake, who rose to fame in boyband NSYNC in the 1990s, said he was “honoured” to invest in St Andrews.

He said: “I’ve come to St Andrews many times to play golf including to compete in The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

“I’m honoured to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here.

“Our new venue is so much more than a typical sports bar experience – it’s a place you can go to be entertained without sacrificing quality or comfort.”

David Morris, managing director of the New Picture House, said, “Since opening for the first time in 1930, the New Picture House has been an integral part of the town’s entertainment base.

“The planned T-Squared Social investment will enable the local community, students and visitors, the opportunity to experience a broader range of cinema, dining and entertainment at the popular venue.

“This unique investment opportunity will secure greater employment opportunities and the long-term future of the venue. We are excited to welcome Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to St Andrews.

“The New Picture House will continue to operate as usual until further notice. The directors look forward to supporting T-Squared Social with their development plans and to welcoming new and existing customers into the New Picture House on completion of the redevelopment works.”

I’m honoured to be able to invest in the town and bring our second T-Squared Social here

Christoper Anand, chief executive of Nexus Luxury Collection, said: “We are very excited about coming to St Andrews.

“Tiger and Justin, along with our executive team and partners, are all passionate about the game of golf and revere St Andrews.

“It is an honour to bring this investment and the T-Squared Social experience to the home of golf,” said Christopher Anand, CEO and managing partner at Nexus Luxury Collection.

“Our inaugural location in New York City is exceeding all performance metrics.

“We are excited to open our second location here and look forward to working with the local planning board to create something truly special in St Andrews.”

It is expected the venue will open in 2024 subject to planning approval.