TikTok of Orlando attorney John Morgan goes viral after he flashes medical marijuana card instead of driver’s licence
15:54pm, Sat 06 Feb 2021
Orlando attorney John Morgan will do better to keep his eyes on the road next time.
On a recent drive, he decided to set the record straight on one of the many rumours about himself, that he shouldn't be driving as he doesn't have a licence.
And so to 'prove once and for all' that he does, he reaches for his licence and holds it up in front of the camera.
Only thing is, he's grabbed the wrong card and, realising his mistake, quickly says: "Oh wait a minute that's my medical marijuana card."
Morgan, an advocate for legalizing recreational marijuana, had his embarrassing moment shared more than 200,000 times on his new TikTok channel in just one day.