Tim Davie: BBC ‘let down’ over scandals involving high-profile staff and shows

BBC director-general Tim Davie said the broadcaster has been “let down” by several controversies which have rocked the corporation in recent months and involved high-profile presenters and TV shows.

Mr Davie said the BBC had been put in the “spotlight” following scandals which include allegations around the treatment of contestants on the flagship programme Strictly Come Dancing and the sacking of presenter Jermaine Jenas after he admitted sending inappropriate messages to female colleagues.

Meanwhile, the BBC also asked disgraced presenter Huw Edwards to return the estimated £200,000 salary he was paid between his arrest and pleading guilty to making indecent images of children, for which he awaits sentence.

It can be challenging for us all when the BBC becomes the headline

In an email to BBC staff on Wednesday afternoon, seen by the PA news agency, Mr Davie said he wanted to acknowledge “this has been a demanding period for the BBC and everyone who works within it”.

“The shocking news about Huw Edwards, and other stories concerning some of our high-profile shows, have put the BBC in the spotlight,” the 57-year-old wrote.

“It can be challenging for us all when the BBC becomes the headline.

“We work for this wonderful organisation because we care about what it stands for and the role it plays in society.

“I know we have all felt let down and worried about the impact on the BBC.

“However, we hold ourselves to the highest standards and we know there will be lessons we can learn to ensure we have the strongest possible workplace culture.”

Mr Davie thanked staff for their support as the corporation “navigated a tough situation”.

“Personally, on my watch, building a positive culture and making the BBC a great place to work is a critical priority,” he added.

“I know that many people are proud of their teams and feel they are working in a supportive and positive environment. We must make that universal.”

The email comes a week after it was revealed Match Of The Day and The One Show host Jenas had been sacked from the BBC.

The 41-year-old apologised for sending inappropriate messages to two female members of staff but insisted they were “between two consenting adults” and that his behaviour was not illegal.

It marked the latest blow to the BBC after Edwards’ child abuse scandal and bullying allegations on Strictly Come Dancing.