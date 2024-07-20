Timeline for replacing First Minister of Wales revealed

Welsh Labour has announced the timetable for replacing Vaughan Gething as leader of the party and First Minister of Wales.

A new Welsh Labour leader will be in place by September 18, the party has announced, with ballots opening on August 22.

It comes after Mr Gething, who has only been the party leader and First Minister for four months after being elected in March, announced his intention to stand down on Tuesday.

It follows a series of rows over a £200,000 donation to his leadership campaign from a company owned by a man twice convicted of environmental offences.

I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics

Last month, Mr Gething lost a vote of no confidence in the Senedd following rows over the donation, and his decision to sack Delyn MS Hannah Blythyn as a minister.

Things then came to a head earlier this week when four members of Mr Gething’s government announced they were resigning, saying they could no longer support him as leader.

One of the members to resign was Jeremy Miles, who stood against Mr Gething in the last leadership race earlier this year.

No Labour members have declared their intention to run, but Mr Miles, Health Secretary Eluned Morgan, Transport Secretary Ken Skates and Climate Change Secretary Huw Irranca-Davies have all been mooted as possible contenders.

The party’s ruling body met on Saturday to set a timeline.

Nominations open on Saturday and will close on Wednesday July 24.

The deadline for candidates to withdraw is August 20 and ballots will open on August 22.

Ballots then close on September 13 and a new Welsh Labour leader will be announced on September 14.

Mr Gething will be given one final First Minister’s questions in the Senedd on September 17 and the new leader will take over as First Minister – subject to a vote in the Senedd – the next day.

In a defiant resignation speech, Mr Gething denied any wrongdoing, saying: “My integrity matters. I have not compromised it.

“I regret that the burden of proof is no longer an important commodity in the language of our politics.”

He added: “I’m proud of my record in all the things I have done before coming here and since coming here in 11 years as being a minister.

“I’m sad that today sees the start of that process coming to an end, but I remain full of optimism of what this place can do and what Welsh Labour leadership can provide to my country and all the people who are proud to call Wales their home.”