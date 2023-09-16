Timeline of allegations made against Russell Brand

Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assaults and emotional abuse while he was at the height of his fame.

Four women have alleged sexual assaults between 2006 and 2013, while the comedian and actor also faces allegations of controlling, abusive and predatory behaviour, following a joint investigation by The Sunday Times, The Times and Channel 4 Dispatches.

Brand strenuously denies the allegations and in a video posted online on Friday, stated all of his relationships have been consensual, before accusing the media of a “co-ordinated attack”.

Here is a timeline of the allegations made against Brand:

– 2006

A woman claims she was sexually assaulted by Brand during a three-month relationship when she was 16 and still at school in 2006.

The woman described his behaviour towards her as “grooming”, alleging he would provide her with scripts on how to deceive her parents into allowing her to visit him.

– 2007

A woman alleges Brand sexually assaulted her and was physically and emotionally abusive towards her during a six-month relationship.

She made the allegations in a book published in 2014 and told The Sunday Times she stands by her account during its investigation.

– 2012

A woman alleges that Brand raped her at his Los Angeles home on July 1, 2012.

– 2013

A woman claims that Brand sexually assaulted her while she worked with him in Los Angeles and threatened to take legal action if she told anyone of the allegation.

– 2020

In 2020, the woman who claims she was sexually assaulted by Brand during a three-month relationship when she was 16, contacted his literary agent at the time, who was also the co-founder of talent agency Tavistock Wood.

A statement given to the PA news agency by Tavistock Wood said: “Russell Brand categorically and vehemently denied the allegation made in 2020, but we now believe we were horribly misled by him. TW has terminated all professional ties to Brand.”

– 2023

On September 16, a joint investigation by The Times, Sunday Times and Channel 4 Dispatches is published, detailing allegations made against Brand.

The night before, Brand denied the claims in a video posted online, stating all of his relationships have been consensual, before accusing the media of a “co-ordinated attack”.

He added: “Amidst this litany of astonishing, rather baroque attacks are some very serious allegations that I absolutely refute.”