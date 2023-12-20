Timeline of events leading up to Brianna Ghey’s murder
Two youths have been found guilty of murdering teenager Brianna Ghey in a “frenzied and ferocious” knife attack.
The two teenage defendants, known as girl X and boy Y, killed the 16-year-old in Culcheth Linear Park, near Warrington, Cheshire, on February 11.
Here is a timeline of events leading up to Brianna’s death:
2022
November
– The two teenagers discussed killing a child referred to in court as boy M.
December 5
– Girl X sends boy Y a video which was apparently an advert for an underground site for people who like rape, snuff, torture and murder.
December 15
– Girl X messages boy Y, telling him she is “obsessed over someone” called Brianna but did not have feelings for them.
2023
January 1
– Boy Y sends girl X a photograph of a hunting knife and tells her: “Spent my money. I bought a knife.”
January 23
– Girl X messages boy Y, telling him she gave Brianna so many ibuprofen gel tablets it “should have been enough to kill her”.
January 26
– The two teenagers compile a list of at least four people, as well as Brianna, they wanted to kill.
February 3
– Girl X sends boy Y a picture of a handwritten note of their plan of how to kill Brianna, titled “Saturday 11th February 2023. Victim: Brianna Ghey”.
February 11
1.41pm – Brianna sends her mother a message saying: “I’m on the bus by myself, I’m scared.”
1.53pm – Brianna meets girl X and boy Y at a bus stop in Culcheth.
2.30pm – Brianna messages a friend, describing girl X as “weird”.
3.06pm – Brianna sends a message to girl X saying “Girl where are you”.
3.13pm – Brianna is found lifeless by dog walkers Kathryn and Andrew Vize.
4.02pm – Brianna is declared dead at the scene.
February 12
– Girl X and boy Y are arrested at their homes.
February 15
Police find Brianna’s phone in a drain, stained with her blood in an area girl X and boy Y were seen walking shortly after the murder.
