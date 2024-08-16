‘Times are changing’ – NI Olympians speak about coming together as one

Two of Northern Ireland’s Olympic gold medallists have praised the special bond between the athletes, despite competing for different nations, saying they come together “as one”.

Gymnast Rhys McClenaghan won a gold medal in his specialist pommel horse event as part of Team Ireland at the Paris Games, while swimmer Jack McMillan struck gold with the Team GB men’s relay event.

Speaking at a special homecoming event in Co Down on Friday, they said they are proud of their success and support each other in any way they can.

They were part of an event organised by Ards and North Down Council for the 10 athletes from the borough who competed in this summer’s Olympics for either Team Ireland or Team GB.

Asked if they have a good bond despite competing for different nations, Rhys said: “I would say so, because we all come from the same place.

“I was swimming when I was younger in the same place that Jack was, and we all share a very similar story.

“It doesn’t matter really what nationality you are competing for, we’re supporting each other in any way you can.

“I just think it’s great to see success coming from Northern Ireland, coming from the Ards and North Down Borough.

“Like two Olympic gold medals for Ards and North Down Borough. That’s incredible and it’s something I just hope everyone can pluck a bit of inspiration from, and not even fit the nationality beside it.

“Two medals for Ards and North Down Borough. That’s just incredible to me. So I’m proud to be a part of that.”

Jack said: “I think it makes it more special that we’re representing two different nations, but we can come as one as Northern Ireland.

“Obviously Northern Ireland had such a great success in these Games, so just to come away with that, it was very special.

“I think it just creates a better bond between us all, and hopefully inspires the nation, especially for the ones coming up.

“It doesn’t matter if you represent Great Britain or Ireland, at the same time we’re one, and then put that all to the side, and it’s sport.

“It’s great for the sport and then for the nation.”

Rhys added: “Times are changing.”

Equestrian competitor Abi Lyle and runner Rachel McCann are also taking part in the public event at Conway Square in Newtownards on Friday.

The Games were Northern Ireland’s most successful, with athletes from the region winning a record seven medals, including four gold.

Homecoming events have already taken place for gold and bronze medallist swimmer Daniel Wiffen on Tuesday in Magheralin and for gold medallist rower Hannah Scott on Wednesday in Coleraine.

Stormont Communities Minister Gordon Lyons has said an official event will be held later this year to celebrate Northern Ireland’s success at the Olympics.

It will be open to the public and also celebrate athletes who will take part in the Paralympic Games, starting in Paris later this month.

“I want to celebrate our Olympians, not just those that won medals, but also those that took part because it’s an incredible achievement,” he said.

“I want to celebrate them and I also want to make sure that we have a lasting legacy.

“My officials have been tasked by me with creating a celebration appropriate to the fantastic achievements that we saw displayed in Paris.”