Today's weather for Birmingham
Today is a mixed bag with some scattered showers expected. The morning is set to be overcast, cooling things down to about 14°C. As we move into the afternoon, we may see a chance of rain, with temperatures predicted to peak at 20°C.
Tomorrow morning, we'll be seeing slightly similar conditions to today with clear skies, with temperatures projected to be around 10°C. As the day progresses, we'll be experiencing more sunny spells in the afternoon with temperatures expected to rise to a maximum of 19°C. Overall, tomorrow's conditions seem to be a bit cooler than today's, with scattered showers throughout the day. The minimum temperature will be around 10°C and the maximum temperature will reach to about 19°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, we'll be experiencing varying conditions. Temperatures will likely stay within a comfortable range of 10°C to 22°C. We'll have some sunny spells amidst cloudy intervals, so do carry an umbrella just in case. It seems like we'll have a relatively mild yet varied week ahead.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox