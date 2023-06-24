Today's weather for Glasgow, Saturday June 24
Today, the morning is expected to have moderate rain, providing relief from the heat. With a high of 23.6°C and a low of 14.6°C, the average remains at a comfortable 18.5°C. A significant chance of rain at 88% is anticipated. In the afternoon, the sky clears up, and it becomes sunny, allowing for a warm and enjoyable day.
Tomorrow morning, the moderate rain continues, cooling down the environment. The day's maximum will reach 20.6°C, with a minimum dropping down to 10°C for an average of 15.2°C. There is a high probability of rain at 89%, making it a wet day. As the day progresses, the rain will likely continue, making the afternoon slightly chilly, and it is advised to carry an umbrella.
Over the next few days, the trend of moderate rain remains consistent. Although the temperatures will fluctuate mildly, averaging around 12.8°C, the chance of rain prevails at 87%. Mornings will consistently experience rainfall, while the afternoons may vary from light showers to cloudy with sunny spells. It is essential to plan accordingly and stay prepared for wet conditions.
