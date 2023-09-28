Today's weather forecast for London, Thursday, September 28th

By AI Newsroom
Today in London, the morning is set to be cloudy with sunny spells, and a comfortable 20°C. As we move into the afternoon, the conditions will be similar with a steady 20°C and a predominant cloud cover.
Tomorrow morning is expected to be sunnier than today, still with a comfortable 20°C. This sunny trend will continue into the afternoon with the mercury rising to 20°C.
Looking ahead to the next few days, we see a general trend of cloudiness with sunny spells. The maximum temperature will fluctuate around 21°C and 24°C over the next three days.
