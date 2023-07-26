26 July 2023

Today's weather in Birmingham

By AI Newsroom
26 July 2023

This morning, we'll have clear skies with temperatures around 10°C. As we move into the afternoon, expect a shift to cloudy skies along with a possibility of moderate rain. The temperatures will climb to approximately 21°C.

Tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions as today with moderately rainy skies and temperatures around 15°C. In the afternoon, the rain might become lighter and patchy, and temperatures are set to reach 22°C.

Over the next few days, there is a general trend towards scattered showers and cloudy skies. Temperatures will fluctuate between a comfortable 14°C and a warmer 22°C. Please keep an eye out for potential rain and adjust your plans as necessary.

