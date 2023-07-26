Today's weather in Birmingham
This morning, we'll have clear skies with temperatures around 10°C. As we move into the afternoon, expect a shift to cloudy skies along with a possibility of moderate rain. The temperatures will climb to approximately 21°C.
Tomorrow morning, expect similar conditions as today with moderately rainy skies and temperatures around 15°C. In the afternoon, the rain might become lighter and patchy, and temperatures are set to reach 22°C.
Over the next few days, there is a general trend towards scattered showers and cloudy skies. Temperatures will fluctuate between a comfortable 14°C and a warmer 22°C. Please keep an eye out for potential rain and adjust your plans as necessary.
