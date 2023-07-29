Today's weather in Birmingham
This morning will be cool with temperatures around 14°C and the day will start out cloudy with sunny spells. There's a chance of scattered showers as the day progresses. As we move into the afternoon, temperatures will increase, reaching a maximum of 21°C. While there will be sun, expect some clouds and possible scattered showers.
Tomorrow morning will be slightly cooler than today, with temperatures around 13°C. The morning will again start out cloudy with sunny spells and a chance of scattered showers. The afternoon will not be as warm as today, with a maximum temperature of 18°C anticipated. Tomorrow's conditions will overall be quite similar to today, with scattered showers and a mix of sun and clouds.
Looking ahead to the next few days, it seems that temperatures will fluctuate between 15°C and 22°C. Scattered showers will continue to be a common trend throughout the period. Despite the showers, there will still be moments of sunshine interspersed with cloud cover.
