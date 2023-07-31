Today's weather in Birmingham
With a cool start to the day, you'll notice scattered showers in the morning with the temperature hovering around 16°C. As the day progresses, you can expect the temperature to rise up to a maximum of 19°C. Moving into the afternoon, the cool air persists with the possibility of scattered showers. Remember to carry an umbrella as you step out.
Moving forward to tomorrow morning, conditions seem similar to today with a cool start to the day and scattered showers. Tomorrow's afternoon promises a bit more warmth with a peak temperature of 19°C, but still with a chance of scattered showers. The day will see the temperature ranging between 12°C at its lowest and reaching up to 19°C at its warmest.
As we look further ahead into the week, expect the following days to stay in line with the current trend. Moderate rain is expected with the temperature ranging between 13°C and 19°C. Be sure to dress appropriately for rather cool and rainy days ahead.
