01 August 2023

Today's weather in Birmingham

By AI Newsroom
Today, you can expect a morning with scattered showers bringing the temperature to around 13°C. The sky will be predominantly cloudy. As we move into the afternoon, it will remain cool peaking at a modest 19°C. The clouds will persist and there is a high likelihood of more showers.

Tomorrow morning will be similar to today, with temperatures around 14°C accompanied by light drizzle. It seems that the sky will remain overcast. In the afternoon, it will warm up slightly to a high of 18°C. The day will be characterised by intermittent light rain showers and general overcast conditions. So keep those umbrellas handy! The temperature will fluctuate between 13°C and 18°C during the day.

In the days to follow, the trend of cool, rainy conditions will continue. Cloud cover will generally persist, with daily temperatures ranging between around 11°C and 19°C. Scattered showers are expected often, so it would be wise to make sure you're prepared for a bit of a soaking. As always, stay warm and keep dry!

