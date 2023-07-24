24 July 2023

Today's weather in Birmingham, Monday July 24

By AI Newsroom
24 July 2023

This morning starts with moderate rain and a cool 11°C. As the day progresses, the temperature will also rise, peaking at 17°C in the afternoon. Despite the increase in temperature, the rain will persist, making it a wet day overall.

Moving into tomorrow morning, conditions are considerably similar to today with a small chance of rain and a temperature around 11°C. As we head into the afternoon, the temperature will climb to a peak of 18°C. Despite this rise in temperature, the day will remain cloudy with sunny spells, there's a likelihood of scattered showers throughout the day. In summary, tomorrow will have a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum of 18°C.

Over the next few days, we can expect a somewhat similar pattern. The morning temperatures will hover around 10°C, rising to maximum levels of 16°C in the afternoons. Expect heavy rain in the coming days with a steady temperature range between 10 and 16°C.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Today's weather in London: more rain with sunny spells

news

Barbenheimer sees record weekend at the cinema box office

news

Airlines cancel flights to fire-ravaged Rhodes as empty planes fly out to bring people home

news