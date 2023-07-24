Today's weather in Birmingham, Monday July 24
This morning starts with moderate rain and a cool 11°C. As the day progresses, the temperature will also rise, peaking at 17°C in the afternoon. Despite the increase in temperature, the rain will persist, making it a wet day overall.
Moving into tomorrow morning, conditions are considerably similar to today with a small chance of rain and a temperature around 11°C. As we head into the afternoon, the temperature will climb to a peak of 18°C. Despite this rise in temperature, the day will remain cloudy with sunny spells, there's a likelihood of scattered showers throughout the day. In summary, tomorrow will have a minimum temperature of 11°C and a maximum of 18°C.
Over the next few days, we can expect a somewhat similar pattern. The morning temperatures will hover around 10°C, rising to maximum levels of 16°C in the afternoons. Expect heavy rain in the coming days with a steady temperature range between 10 and 16°C.
