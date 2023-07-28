Today's weather in Glasgow
This morning, we can expect scattered showers with a cool start to the day at 13°C. As we move into the afternoon, it will remain overcast with the possibility of additional showers and a high temperature of 18°C.
Looking ahead to tomorrow morning, it will feel cooler compared to today. Showers are expected, and the temperature is forecast to be around 13°C. By the afternoon, there's a chance of more moderate rain, while the maximum temperature is expected to reach 17°C.
Over the next few days, we anticipate more of the same conditions. There will be scattered showers and the temperatures will fluctuate between a low of 11°C and a high of 18°C. So, prepare for a few grey days ahead with temperatures staying on the cooler side.
