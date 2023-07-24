Today's weather in Glasgow, Monday July 24
Today is a bit of a mixed bag, with scattered showers possible in the morning when the temperature will be around 6°C. In contrast, the afternoon is expected to be a bit warmer with temperatures rising to about 16°C. Despite the warmer temperature, that doesn't mean we're free from the possibility of scattered showers. So, it's a good idea to keep an umbrella with you.
Tomorrow morning brings a similar situation to today with the likelihood of scattered showers persisting and temperatures hovering around 8°C. As the day transitions into the afternoon, we will see some warming with temperatures predicted to reach 16°C. Like today, despite the increase in temperature, the risk of scattered showers remains, hence keeping an umbrella handy is recommended. The overall temperature for the day will fluctuate between 8°C and 16°C.
Looking ahead over the next few days, there's a trend towards warmer conditions. In fact, we're foreseeing temperatures attaining a maximum of 18°C. However, it's worth noting that the cooler mornings persist with a minimum temperature of around 9°C. Also, the pattern of scattered showers is set to continue. So, while it's getting warmer, don't forget about the possibility of rain.
