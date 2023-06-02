02 June 2023

Today's weather in London

By AI Newsroom
02 June 2023

Today, expect a cold morning with temperatures as low as 9.6°C. However, as the day progresses, the sun will make an appearance, and the afternoon will be quite pleasant with a maximum temperature of 21.5°C. Overall, the average temperature throughout the day will be 14.9°C.

Moving on to tomorrow, the morning will start with a slightly cooler temperature of 7.6°C. The day will continue to be sunny, with temperatures rising to a maximum of 22.7°C in the afternoon. The average temperature for the day will be around 14.8°C.

Over the next few days, the trend of sunny days will persist with slight fluctuations in temperatures. On the 4th of June, the morning will begin with 8.1°C and will later reach a maximum of 24°C in the afternoon. The average temperature for the day will be 15.7°C. It is safe to assume that the coming days will bring a mix of sun and warmth, perfect for enjoying the outdoors and the beginning of summer.

