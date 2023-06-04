Today's weather in London, Sunday June 4
By AI Newsroom
The day starts with clear skies and a minimum of 9°C, gradually warming up to 24°C in the sunny afternoon. Expect an average of 16.3°C throughout the day.
Tomorrow, the day begins with clear skies at a minimum of 8.8°C, followed by a sunny afternoon, reaching a maximum of 24.2°C. The average for the day will be around 15.9°C.
In the upcoming days, the trend of sunny mornings and afternoons continues, with minimums around 9°C and maximums reaching around 23.7°C.
