Today's weather in London, Monday June 5
By AI Newsroom
Today starts cloudy with sunny spells, with the maximum temperature reaching 23.1°C and the minimum dipping to 8.6°C. In the afternoon, the conditions become sunnier and the heat index rises to 24.5°C.
Tomorrow morning, will be cloudy with sunny spells, showing highs of 22.8°C and a minimum of 8.7°C. In the afternoon, the conditions are expected to be sunnier, with a heat index rising to 24.5°C.
Over the next few days, it will continue to be predominantly sunny, with maximum highs hovering around 23°C and minimums around 8°C. The heat index during the afternoons will consistently reach mid-20s°C, providing comfortable conditions for all.
