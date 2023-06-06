06 June 2023

Today's weather in London, Tuesday June 6

By AI Newsroom
06 June 2023

Today is expected to start cloudy with sunny spells and a minimum of 9.6°C. By the afternoon, the sky will be mostly clear with a maximum of 22.7°C. The average for the day is 14.6°C.

Tomorrow, the day will start with a clear sky and a minimum of 8.1°C. As the day progresses, it will be sunny with a maximum of 23.6°C in the afternoon. The average for the day stands at 15.5°C.

In the next few days, we can expect sunny days with clear skies. The maximum will range from 23.1°C to 23.6°C, while the minimum temperatures will be between 8.5°C and 9.6°C. The average temperatures will vary between 15.5°C and 15.6°C, ensuring a pleasant and comfortable environment for the coming days.

